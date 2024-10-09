Cedarburg power crew ready to provide relief as Hurricane Milton approaches

CEDARBURG — Bradley Klos and Nick Feucht spent Tuesday evening making some last-minute inspections of their utility truck and equipment.

The two work for Cedarburg Light & Water Utility. On Wednesday morning, they’ll begin traveling down to Florida. With anticipated damage from Hurricane Milton, the two will join dozens of others from around Wisconsin and the country to help restore power.

TMJ4 News Bradley Klos and Nick Feucht of Cedarburg Light & Water Utility. The two are making their first trip down to Florida to help restore power.

Bradley and Nick will work side-by-side with Kissimmee Utility Authority workers in Kissimmee, Florida.

Both found out just Tuesday morning that they’d be going.

“A little bit anxious,” said Feucht. “Not knowing how much damage there’s going to be. How long we’re going to be there? What’s going to be the major problem down there.”

Their primary role will be to help put power poles back up and restring wires.

Feucht said the truck isn’t loaded with anything extra regarding hardware and equipment. They’ll be using the same materials they’d use in Cedarburg.

Water and wind will pose the biggest challenges for them. Klos said not being able to see what’s underwater, like downed trees and debris can pose serious risks.

“It is nerve-wracking, but it’s also comforting to know that help is on the way,” said Klos.

The two both told TMJ4 they were packing extra boots, socks, bug spray, sun tan lotion, and plenty of clothes. Right now, there is no timetable for when they will return.

Inside their utility truck, one can find personal protective gear, hardware vital to restoring power, and everything they’d use daily to get the job done, but it’s more than just gear.

“I’m going to try and keep a clear head and safety in mind and start from there,” said Klos.

Both Klos and Feucht said they are looking forward to helping out and returning the favor. In the past, Wisconsin has required help from powerline workers across the country.

“I was hoping that I would be doing something like this someday,” said Klos.

Cedarburg Light & Water Utility is part of Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin. Other crews from the Milwaukee area heading down with them include Oconomowoc and Hartford.

We Energies also plans to send crews down to Florida on Wednesday.

