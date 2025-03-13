Cedarburg police investigating ‘suspicious items’ found in a Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG, Wis. — The Cedarburg Police Department is investigating suspicious items found by a homeowner from a recently deceased family member, according to police.

Officers responded Wednesday evening to a home at Highland Drive and Cedar Reserve Circle after the homeowner called police to report the discovery.

Police said officers took custody of the items for “further evidentiary processing” and remained on the scene overnight until 2:30 p.m. the next day.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no threat to public safety.

