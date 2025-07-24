CEDARBURG, Wis. — Parents in Cedarburg say they are "alarmed" by a sexual assault case that happened in the city's main park.

This week, authorities charged 22-year-old Riley Alexander Morrow with two counts of Child Enticement and one count of First Degree Sexual Assault of a minor under the age of 13 in connection with an incident July 15 at Cedar Creek Park.

Cedarburg parents react after man arrested for sexual assault of minor in local park

According to court documents obtained by TMJ4 News, prosecutors accuse Morrow of luring two boys under a bridge in Cedar Creek Park on July 15. He allegedly slapped one boy on the buttocks and made the same boy slap him on the buttocks.

Morrow was booked into the Ozaukee County Jail after police say he admitted to what happened in an interview. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, he has since posted a $250,000 bond.

TMJ4 News does not normally show mugshots but is making an exception in this case because Cedarburg Police say additional victims may still come forward.

"I want to thank the public for their help with identifying this individual," Cedarburg Police Chief Mike McNerney said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "I also would like to thank my officers and investigators for the great work they did on this case which resulted in them taking this individual into custody. We would ask parents to continue to talk to their children about safety and what to do when encountering strangers."

They are currently investigating several similar incidents from this summer that they believe involve the same suspect. They urge anyone with a similar story to contact them at (262) 375-7620.

Because Morrow has bonded out of jail, we went to Morrow's address listed on the criminal complaint. The person who answered declined to comment.

Abbey Dugan, who lives one town over and brings her two children to play at the park often, expressed concern about the incident.

"You shouldn't have to teach your one-year-old and three-year-old this type of safety, but here we are, and it is definitely alarming," Dugan said. "Do we want to hear about every case and live in fear all the time? No. But we also need to be made aware of what is happening in our community so we can do what's best for our families."

Lauren Bown, a Cedarburg parent, also commented on the situation.

"I'm glad you're getting this story out so parents can be aware of that and go over the education with their kids," Bown said.

