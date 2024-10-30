Cedarburg officers praised for quick actions in saving woman's life

CEDARBURG — Four Cedarburg police officers are being praised for their quick, lifesaving actions earlier this month.

On October 1, the officers along with the Cedarburg Fire Department responded to a single vehicle that left Wauwatosa Road and ended up in a field.

Town of Cedarburg Department of Public Works (DPW) employees discovered the driver and reported the incident.

The 31-year-old woman did not have a pulse and was not breathing. The Cedarburg Police Department said she did not want to be identified for the story.

Officers Jon Schemenauer and Casey Ward arrived on scene simultaneously.

“We realized that this was a real life-and-death situation,” said Officer Schemenauer.

That’s when they removed her from the car and started CPR.

“You're kind of running on adrenaline at first, so you don't really notice,” said Officer Schemenauer.

While chest compression's were underway, Officer Thomas Develice and Patrol Sergeant Tom Schellinger arrived on scene. Officer Develice grabbed their automated external defibrillator (AED) and started using it.

After the shock, Sergeant Schellinger started to provide rescue breaths while CPR continued.

“Just doing everything I can to buy her time for Cedarburg Fire Department to get there and provide their advanced lifesaving techniques,” said Sergeant Schellinger.

The fire department arrived moments later and delivered a second shock to the woman, ultimately restoring her pulse and saving her life.

“Sadly, a lot of times we don't end up having a good outcome like we did that day,” said Officer Develice.

The woman was transported to the hospital. She received care for several days before being released.

“It takes more than just us to make these things go right,” said Officer Ward.

He added that it was a true team effort to save this woman’s life, thanks to the DPW workers, hospital workers, and Cedarburg Fire Department.

They are now are urging everyone to learn how to use these lifesaving tools and to get certified.

“We may be even several minutes away for us to get on scene, and that time frame is vital to keeping the brain alive,” said Officer Develice.

CPR/AED CLASSES: https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/aed/using-an-aed/what-is-aed

CPR/AED CLASSES: https://www.cprclassesmilwaukee.org/first-aid-cpr-classes/?date=2024-10-31&time=1830

CPR/AED CLASSES: https://safetyinaheartbeatllc.com/

The officers will be honored with a Life Saving Award at the Cedarburg Police Department’s annual meeting in December.

