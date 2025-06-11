Cedarburg man billed $5k for COVID, flu test; price reduced after he reached out to TMJ4

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg man who sought a basic COVID test to protect his pregnant wife received a medical bill of nearly $5,000, only to have it significantly reduced after TMJ4 reached out.

In January, Joshua Rugg visited an Ascension clinic in Cedarburg for what he thought would be a standard COVID and test after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"The worst flu I have had, probably top three," Rugg said. "Anytime a pregnant woman gets in contact with somebody who has COVID or influenza, it can be really detrimental to the pregnancy."

After a simple nasal swab at the clinic, Rugg was told to go home and rest. The test revealed he had the flu but not COVID.

What he didn't realize was that his sample had been sent to a lab for a comprehensive panel of tests, not just the basic PCR test he expected. The bill came back expensive.

"Just shy of $5,000," Rugg said of the total amount he was billed for.

The timing couldn't have been worse for the new parents, Josh and his wife Teneil. She has since given birth to their first child, Skylar.

The couple says they are already tight on money. Rugg spent months trying to resolve the issue with little success.

"I don't know anybody who wants to pay four, five thousand dollars for a COVID-19 flu test," Rugg said. "It just seemed really out of left field."

After TMJ4 contacted Ascension about Rugg's situation, the healthcare provider took action. Rugg's bill was reduced from nearly $5,000 to $400.

In a statement, Ascension apologized for the error.

“It is our goal to comprehensively assess patients and provide thorough, compassionate care. Patient feedback is important to us, and we review any concerns brought to our attention. We are committed to providing clear, accurate billing and addressing discrepancies in a timely manner. After reviewing the details in this case, we identified a discrepancy in the bill, made appropriate corrections, and communicated with Mr. Rugg to resolve the issue. We apologize to Mr. Rugg for the inconvenience this has caused.” Spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin

Rugg hopes his experience serves as a warning to others.

"I don't want to see this happen to anyone else," he said.

It's a situation that highlights the importance of asking detailed questions about medical services and potential costs before receiving care. Rugg says Ascension told him they will also be more clear with patients about the tests they are receiving.

