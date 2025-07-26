Cedarburg high schoolers get hands-on firefighting training through 'Explorers' program

CEDARBURG, Wis. — For the last 25 years, high school students in Cedarburg have been helping their local fire department respond to emergency calls through a unique program that gives them real-world experience.

The Cedarburg Fire Explorers program allows high school students to train alongside firefighters, learning essential skills and even responding to actual emergency calls in support roles.

"Even though you're a kid in high school, you're still coming to the fire station. You're helping out on calls. You're still training with the fire EMS personnel," said Addison Milam, a high school senior who has been in the program for four years.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Addison Milam

The training is rigorous. Explorers must master the same initial tests as professional firefighters, including the two-minute drill where they must properly don their gear within the time limit.

Experienced Explorers receive pagers for fire calls. And while they cannot enter burning buildings, they do provide valuable support services during emergency responses.

Kennedy Gehweiler is another student leader in the program, who is likewise entering her senior year of high school. She plans to go into the Navy after graduation, crediting the skills she learned here.

"Talking to my friends and family about it makes them really proud," said Gehweiler. "Being younger, I think it's something to be proud of."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kennedy Gehweiler

While similar programs in other area communities have declined over the years, Cedarburg's Fire Explorers program is still going strong. It's also a recruitment boon for the department, which operates on a volunteer and paid on-call basis.

Deputy Chief Andy Heidtke started as an Explorer before rising through the ranks.

"It gives them a leg up when they get out into the job market," Heidtke said. "It is a real big time commitment on everyone's part, and we have just invested that time back into those Explorers."

High school teens who want to be a part of the program can apply here.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Deputy Chief Andy Heidtke of the Cedarburg Police Department

