Cedarburg baker shares sweets, culture with community for Juneteenth

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A baker in Cedarburg is bringing Caribbean and African flavors to the Cedarburg community while celebrating Juneteenth with special menu.

Bethany Turner has been baking since she her childrood, when her family moved to Cedarburg from Georgia. She later founded Bethmayhem LLC to continue sharing her treats with others.

"I could spend my allowance, like 20 bucks, and go to like MJ's, which is the candy shop, and then I'd walk over to the Rivoli and see a movie," Turner said. "Nobody else bakes in my house, so I was like I need a little sweetness. I guess I'm gonna have to do it myself."

By day, Turner works as a respite care provider. But when she isn't at work, she's often manning the kitchen in the basement of Cedarburg's Advent Lutheran Church.

Over the years, she's created a wide variety of sweets, known around town for her chocolate chip cookies as well as her gluten free and vegan options. She also creates a variety of sweet treats with international influences.

"I bring that Caribbean flare, that African flare to just, change palates," Turner said.

For Juneteenth, Turner is creating special cookies shaped like influential African Americans as part of a new menu to celebrate the holiday.

"It's a bunch of different parts of the world coming together and building a community," Turner said.

Turner has volunteered for Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade for years. She hopes the holiday provides an opportunity for cultural exchange.

"It's the chance to ask those questions that you may not feel comfortable asking about different foods, different cultures," Turner said. "Come with an open mind, and come with open-ended questions."

