Cedarburg Annual Wine and Harvest Festival returns for its 51st year

CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg has announced the return of the Cedarburg Annual Wine and Harvest Festival. This will be the festival's 51st year in the community.

The Wine and Harvest Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festivities will be held in historic Cedarburg with artists and vendors lining Cedarburg's Main Street.

Festivals of Cedarburg

The festival will feature a “Harvest Alley” where visitors can get a bite to eat and live music at a number of stages around town. The Main stage will offer music, food, and drinks until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 20.

Visitors can enjoy “Art on the Avenue,” where hundreds of artists and vendors will offer handmade goods to purchase.

The festival food court will be located next to the Community Center and will showcase a large variety of delicious eats. Options include grilled corn, BBQ, tacos, brats, burgers, and so much more! Before you leave, check out the Official Festival Brat from Foxtown Heritage Meats.

Family-friendly activities will be available for guests. Visit the popular adult and kids Grape Stomp Competition at the Cedar Creek Settlement, available both days of the festival.

Festivals of Cedarburg

Speaking of family-friendly activities, the Cedar Creek Settlement will host Family Fall Fest during both days of the Wine and Harvest Festival. Activities at Family Fall Fest include bounce houses, a live mermaid, baby kangaroos, bumper boats, a petting zoo, and much more!

Historic Downtown Cedarburg is located just 20 minutes north of Milwaukee. The festival grounds can be accessed from all directions. Parking will be available at a number of lots around town, including Fireman's Park and Cedarburg High School. Shuttles will be available from many of the parking lots that offer parking. Click here for more information on shuttles and parking.

For more information on the Cedarburg Annual Wine and Harvest Festival, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip