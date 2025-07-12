'Biker Bingo' becomes surprise hit at Harley Homecoming festivities in Thiensville

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Thousands of bikers are rolling into Milwaukee this weekend for Harley-Davidson's Homecoming festivities, but the main attraction at one Ozaukee County dealership isn't what you might expect.

While motorcycles zoom around outside Suburban Motors in Thiensville, inside the festival's biggest tent, it's all about bingo cards. Competitions are held twice daily, and over the years, they have built a dedicated following of attendees.

Cherie Evans of Caledonia brought her husband and friends to this year's Homecoming.

"Maybe because it's an older population of us now riding, and we all enjoy bingo," Evans said of the event's popularity.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cherie Evans

The combination might seem unusual, but participants take their bingo seriously, carefully marking numbers and comparing cards.

"We're getting to see a lot of the cool parts of the [Milwaukee area] we would normally never see," said Chad Dillion, who is visiting from Indiana.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Chad Dillon and his wife Nicole Dillon.

Suburban Motors is one of several area dealers hosting Harley Homecoming activities. Thiensville's dealership has live music and food. Todd Berlin manages the dealership and has lived in the area his whole life.

"(When people think of bikers,) they're thinking wild parties, mosh pits, heavy metal music, which I love, but this is something we do because we are the family dealership," Berlin said.

The prizes aren't extravagant — just gift cards and Harley merchandise — but the unique combination of motorcycles and bingo has created an unexpected hit

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip