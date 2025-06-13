'Best lemonade in town!' Port Washington kids to staff lakeside lemonade stand during Summer weekends

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A local Port Washington boutique is giving young entrepreneurs a sweet opportunity this summer by hosting a lemonade stand program that's already fully booked for the season.

Walking along the Port Washington lakefront this summer, visitors are likely to stumble upon some sweet refreshments. They come courtesy of local children getting their first taste of running a business.

Eight-year-old Bella is running the stand this weekend with her friends Madison and Maddie. She's been busy prepping and is excited to meet her potential customers.

Watch: Port Washington kids to staff lakeside lemonade stand during Summer weekends

"You get to see them and say hi to them," Bella said.

The lakefront lemonade stand was built by local boutique Locally Inspired, with the goal of giving kids the chance to learn customer service skills while earning money for their own goals.

Shop owner Kelly Brown used to run her own lemonade stand as a child. She now operates the boutique souvenir shop and came up with the idea after seeing something similar online.

"I love supporting youth makers in my store as well, so what a great fit," Brown said. "I was definitely hopeful that kids would be excited about it. I did not expect [the bookings] to go that quickly."

The Summer lemonade stand is already fully booked with eager young entrepreneurs. It is open Friday through Sunday.

"I hope this is giving them the opportunity to get customers that are either coming into our store, or certainly in the harbor," Brown said.

The children set their own prices and take home all the proceeds. Bella is saving her earnings for a big purchase down the road, a hoverboard.

"You've got a cute lemonade stand, and also the harbor in the back," Brown said.

"You've got a cute lemonade stand, and also the harbor in the back," Brown said.



