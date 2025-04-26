'A new family' Former Cedarburg drive-in operators start charity food truck

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A local couple is behind a new food truck that's serving up burgers for a good cause.

Cedarburg neighbors might remember Mary Champeny and Steve Michalica as the couple behind Wayne's Drive-In. Since retiring from running the restaurant in 2023, they've embarked on a new challenge—opening a food truck.

"Working with the trailer and what-not, I'm getting a new family," Champeny said.

It takes a team of around six volunteers, including Steve and Mary, to run the truck. Aside from the cost of the food itself and the fuel to run the truck, all of the profits go directly to Mel's Charities.

The duo is beginning their first full year running the trailer, dubbed the "Mel's on the Move" food truck.

For their first large event of the season, they will be slinging burgers at Mel's River Run this Saturday. A small group of volunteers helped make the final preparations on the food truck Friday morning.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Steve Michalica and Mary Champeny with Mel's Charities founder Tom 'Mel' Stanton and charity board members.

"(We're) trying to raise at least $1,000 per event," Michalica said. "They end up in the park in Grafton, where we will feed them all."

Many of the same menu items and recipes from Wayne's have carried over to the truck. That includes burgers, fries and ice cream.

The plan is to drive the truck around Ozaukee County this Summer, taking part in one or two events each week.

"It's just so rewarding," Champeny said.



