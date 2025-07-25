'A caregiver at heart': Ozaukee County mother builds childcare business after receiving Habitat home

GRAFTON, Wis. — In an unassuming house in Grafton, a mother of two has built both a home and a thriving business that serves her community.

Cynthia Johnson runs A Mother's Helping Hand Childcare, caring for up to eight children daily. She founded the business in 2019, after moving into a home provided through Ozaukee County's chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

"I'm a caregiver at heart," Johnson said. "Day care options... It wasn't affordable for me... What if I started my own?"

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cynthia Johnson

Her daughter Harmonee helps her mom run the day care during the Summer, when she is off from school. She has witnessed her mother's determination firsthand.

"I just always admire this fire, passion that she had inside of her to never let anything go," Harmonee said. "She will get stuff done no matter what."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Harmonee Johnson

The Ozaukee County chapter has built 12 homes so far, including Johnson's home in 2017.

"All I remember is I kind of screamed a little bit," Johnson said about learning she would receive a Habitat home.

Patty Deising is the executive director for Habitat's Ozaukee Chapter. She says the organization's mission is to address a critical need in the area.

"Normal people can't afford to live in this county, and that's what we're trying to bridge the gap to," Deising said. "We are increasing the frequency of our builds, and we are hoping to break ground every year."

The organization builds homes and helps set homeowners up for success by fully offsetting the interest costs on their mortgages.

This support has enabled Johnson to pay it forward by providing affordable childcare for other Ozaukee parents.

"You just don't understand what this house means to me and my children," Johnson said.

Courtesy of Cynthia Johnson Cynthia Johnson can care for up to eight children daily at her child care business.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



