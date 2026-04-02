48-year-old dies after crashing into commercial building in Thiensville

THIENSVILLE — A 48-year-old male died after driving into a commercial building in Thiensville on Wednesday afternoon, the Thiensville Police Department announced on Thursday morning.
The driver was traveling in a 2010 gray Honda Civic northbound on North Main Street at a high speed when he left the roadway and collided with the commercial building on the northeast corner of an intersection.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
On Friday, the driver was identified by the Thiensville Police Department as John Abbott of Grafton.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Thiensville Police Department at (262) 242-2100.
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