21-year-old surrenders after Saukville credit union robbery; all cash recovered

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Saukville man was arrested Friday after police used surveillance footage to track down a vehicle involved in a bank robbery earlier in the day.
About 4:22 p.m., a panic alarm was activated at Kohler Credit Union on Green Bay Avenue in Saukville. When officers arrived, employees told them they had been robbed and that the suspect fled in a vehicle.
According to witnesses, the suspect passed a note demanding cash. No weapon was displayed or mentioned.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which allowed them to obtain the vehicle registration and identify a suspect.
A short time later, the suspect turned himself in at the Saukville Police Department. He is being held at the Ozaukee County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery.
All of the stolen cash is believed to have been recovered, police said.
