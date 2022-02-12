LIVE UPDATES: Olympic ice dance begins with hip-hop and blues programs

The Olympic ice dance competition gets underway with the rhythm dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, where teams will skate their first of two programs that determine the medalists.

The rhythm dance used to be known as the short dance. Each season, ice dance couples are assigned rhythms their programs must include, and this season we will see teams incorporate at least two rhythms from the following: street dance rhythms, jazz, reggae and blues. Street dance rhythms are defined by the International Skating Union as hip-hop, disco, swing, krunk, popping and funk.

Follow along as 23 ice dance couples compete on their sport's biggest stage with our live blog below...

Group 1

6:13 a.m. ET: Germany's Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck start us off with their Joker/Harley Quinn-inspired program. Cleaner performance than their team event rhythm dance that saw them place 10th of 10 in that segment. And we're on the board with a score of 65.47 points.

6:21 a.m. ET: Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis make their Olympic debuts to "Breathe You In My Dreams" and the popular "River," earning 68.23 points.

6:27 a.m. ET: Throwing it back to "Hit the Road Jack" with Ukraine's Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksim Nikitin. They move into the middle of the pack with 65.53 points.

6:34 a.m. ET: We've hit a brother-sister duo here with Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler skating to Madonna. They, too, do better here than in the team event, taking 67.22 points and are second for now. For the first time, we've determined one of the 20 teams that will advance to the free dance is Turkkila and Versluis.

Current top three: Turkkila/Versluis, Taschlerova/Taschler, Nazarova/Nikitin

Group 2

7:03 a.m. ET: Following an ice resurface, we've returned with Lithuania's Paulina Ramanauskaite and Deividas Kizala and Rihanna's "Russian Roulette" and "Hard." They take a 58.35.

7:11 a.m. ET: Move over Taschlerova/Taschler, we're up to a married couple now: Japan's Misato Komatsubara and Montana's own Tim Koleto, representing the former. They were seventh of 10 teams in the team event rhythm dance and score roughly a point lower here with 65.41 points.

7:17 a.m. ET: For the first time in nearly an hour, we have a new leader! Poland's Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev are now first with 70.32 points, 2.09 ahead of Turkkila and Versluis.

7:24 a.m. ET: Who doesn't love Usher's "Yeah!"? A personal fave right here -- for that reason -- and Georgia's Maria Kazakova and Georgy Reviya are into fourth with it; 67.08 points, significantly better than their team event score for it.

Current top three: Kaliszek/Spodyriev, Turkkila/Versluis, Taschlerova/Taschler

Group 3 feat. Hawayek/Baker (USA)

7:35 a.m. ET: The first of three Russian Olympic Committee ice dance teams, Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin, kicks off the third of five groups, skating to the jams that are "Boom Boom Pow" and "Bom Bidi Bom." They take the lead with 71.66 points. Fun fact: Davis' mom, Eteri Tutberidze, is the coach of all three ROC women's competitors at these Games.

7:43 a.m. ET: Armenia is in the Olympic ice dance field for the first time since 2006 with Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal who score 65.87 points to "Respect" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

7:49 a.m. ET: China's Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu are into first with a fun, rocking Elvis Presley medley to "Trouble" and "Blue Suede Shoes" that earns 73.41 points; we saw them in the team event as well.

7:56 a.m. ET: Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, the first of three Canadian teams in the field, take us to "Funkytown" with their energetic rhythm dance and get 72.59 points for it.

8:04 a.m. ET: We wrap this group with the first of three U.S. teams, and the only American team making its Olympic debut, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. The four-time U.S. Championships bronze medalists enthrall the crowd to Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby” and “Bad Girls,” earning 74.58 points and jumping to first. Shout-out to the cameo from snowboarding legend Shaun White in the audience. "That was so much fun!" Hawayek exclaims as they exit the ice.

Current top three: Hawayek/Baker, Wang/Liu, Lajoie/Lagha