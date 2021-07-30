Olympic Volleyball Day 8: Dominican women get first win in pool play

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

Dominicans clip Kenya

MATCH STATS

The Dominican Republic's women's volleyball team earned its first victory at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, downing Kenya's endearingly indefatigable squad in a battle of previously winless teams in Pool A play at Ariake Arena.

The Dominicans grabbed the early advantage with a 25-19 triumph in the first set, and by the time its 25-18 win in the second set was in the books, the outcome appeared inevitable.

It was. Kenya's palpable and infectious enthusiasm never quite faded, but the D.R. was at its most dominant in the third set. With a 25-10 closeout, it improved to 1-3 in pool play. Kenya fell to 0-4.