Olympic Field Hockey Day 12: Netherlands, Argentina to final

Netherlands 5, Great Britain 1

A cagey first quarter gave way to the expected result of the women's Olympic field hockey semifinal between Netherlands and Great Britain, the Dutch scoring a 5-1 win and a berth in the gold medal match.

Felice Albers scored twice and tournament-leading scorer Frederic Matla continued her impressive Olympics with her eighth goal, icing the semifinal with 11 minutes to play.

Netherlands kept Great Britain to three shot attempts and seven circle penetrations.

Now the heavy favorites regardless of who wins the other semifinal, coach Alyson Annan's Netherlands went 5-0 in group play and has scored 26 goals while conceding just three in the tournament.

Argentina 2, India 1

Two goals from Maria Barrionuevo were enough to push Argentina past India and into the gold medal match, where the South Americans will hunt their first gold and first medal since their four-Olympic medal streak ended in 2016. A two-time World Cup winner and serial power in South America, Olympic gold would further cement the country's standing in the sport.