New Zealand women's rugby gets its gold with win over France

New Zealand finally got their gold in women's rugby sevens.

The Black Ferns, silver medalists in 2016, fended off a decent challenge from France but ultimately pulled away for a 26-12 win.

Michaela Blyde opened up the scoring with her seventh try of the games and New Zealand got the conversion. France answered through a long Caroline Drouin run, but Drouin missed her conversion attempt and it was 7-5.

Gayle Broughton restored New Zealand's seven-point lead and Stacey Fluhler then scored to make it 19-5 headed into halftime.

France kept coming, with Anne-Cecile Ciofani bringing the Europeans back within sight of the Black Ferns, but there was always an answer from New Zealand.

Tyla Nathan-Wong got a try and a conversion to put New Zealand up by 14 midway through the second half.

_________

Bronze Medal Match

Fiji completed its breakout performance, following up a near-upset of New Zealand in the semifinal by racing past Great Britain

Aloesi Nakoci had two tries and Viniana Riwai converted both as Fiji built a 14-5 halftime lead.

Reapi Ulunisau then scooped up her tournament-high eighth try of the games to give Fiji's its biggest lead of the match.

Megan Jones had two tries for Great Britain in the loss.

Classification matches

Team USA finished the Olympics with a sixth-place finish after Australia got revenge for a group stage defeat at the hands of the Americans by picking up a 17-7 decision.

China beat ROC 22-10 as four different players collected tries including Keyi Chen, who also had a conversion to help the Chinese finish seventh to the Russian Olympic Committee's eighth.