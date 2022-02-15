Woman sets fire to shed while husband and another woman were inside, police say

PROVO, Utah — A woman in Provo, Utah was arrested on Friday after, according to police, she set fire to a shed while her husband and another woman were inside.

The 60-year-old woman now faces charges of aggravated arson. According to a probable cause affidavit, her husband and an unidentified woman were inside a structure on their property when they reportedly began to smell smoke. Once outside the shed the two say they saw the 60-year-old wife "standing near the ignition point of the fire staring at the fire and the occupants of the shed."

A five-gallon gas can was found near the burning shed with no lid, as KSTU reported.

A police report said the man was "cohabitating" with the other woman in the shed.

The 60-year-old wife originally told police that she saw flames and attempted to warn her husband and the other woman inside, but both of the shed's occupants said she did not offer any warning.

After leaving the scene, the wife was found a few blocks away with a butane torch in her possession, police said. Once the woman was taken into custody, a K-9 unit "gave a positive indication on the shoes and pants" worn by the wife, during an "open air search," according to the police report.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss of KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.