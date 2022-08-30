Woman killed by intoxicated neighbor shooting at target in backyard, police say

A woman in South Carolina who had been concerned about gunshots outside the home where her children were was hit by a stray bullet by a neighbor shooting at a target as she looked out her window.

42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate reportedly heard multiple gunshots outside of her Gaffney, South Carolina home at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, family members said, according to the Gaffney Ledger.

As she looked out her window, a bullet entered her home and struck her in the chest. Tate died inside her home with her children nearby but unhurt, the Associated Press reported.

A county coroner confirmed how Tate died by Tuesday. Tate's neighbor, 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting while under the influence, police said. Lucas remained in jail on Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer.

Family members said Tate had been worried about gunfire near her home for months.

Both lived in a neighborhood of about 30 homes which are located relatively nearby one another.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity of so many other homes in a neighborhood.”