Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant

A California woman who punched a flight attendant in the face during a flight and broke her teeth has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Vyvianna Quinonez on Tuesday was also ordered by the federal judge in San Diego to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine for the assault on a May 2021 Southwest flight between Sacramento and San Diego. Quinonez is prohibited from flying for three years while she is on supervised release and must participate in anger management classes or counseling.

Quinonez last year pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants.