Wisconsin teen attends prom in Packers suit to honor late grandfathers
Jayson Goetz showed off a flashy suit at prom
6:16 PM, Apr 12, 2018
8:00 AM, Apr 13, 2018
Mosinee (Wisc.) High School teen Jayson Goetz was the talk of his high school's prom after he showed up in green and gold Green Bay Packers suit covered with Packers logos and topped off with bright yellow pants and a Packers bow tie.
Goetz, a Mosinee High School junior, said he and his friends didn't want to put on the typical, stuffy black tuxedo and blend into the background of prom. And he was glad he made the decision.