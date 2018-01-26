Wisconsin man accused of throwing dog against wall, killing it

A Wisconsin Rapids man has been charged for allegedly abusing a puppy, the injuries of which killed the dog.

Police were called out to a home on a call of a puppy with a broken leg. A witness said 27-year-old Kyle Fiegel had been abusing a pitbull puppy named Remi so severely he broke the dog’s leg.

Officers found the dog whining in pain, and a vet later confirmed the dog had a broken leg, among other severe injuries.

The witness said Fiegel grabbed Remi and threw him at the wall. He then picked up the dog and started “power bombing” him, throwing him straight down onto the kitchen floor.

Feigel has been charged with a violent crime before, and was convicted for domestic battery in 2015.

If convicted on this charge, he faces up to three and a half years in prison