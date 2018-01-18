Richard Spencer's tour manager sends request to speak at Kent State on anniversary of shooting

CLEVELAND - A lawyer and tour manager for the white nationalist leader Richard Spencer who has garnered controversy across the country for his alt-right speeches has sent a request to have a speech at Kent State University in May.
The announcement came the same day that Michigan State University said it would allow Spencer to speak in March, providing that one of Spencer's allies pay $2 million in liability insurance.
Kyle Bristow tweeted on Wednesday that Georgia State University student Cameron Padgett asked the university for a space to play host to a speech where he would invite Spencer and Mike Peinovich of The Right Stuff.