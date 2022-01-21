Watch
When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas sells out, adds second date

AMANDA SCHWAB/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by StarPix, Gerard Way from the band My Chemical Romance performs on Fuse's "A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus" Wednesday, Dec. 1 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Amanda Schwab, StarPix)
Gerard Way
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:28:15-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second date has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after tickets for the first day sold out, according to event organizers.

The festival was originally set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. Now, the festival will also take place the following day, on Oct. 23.

Organizers say both days will feature the same lineup.

Since its announcement earlier in the week, When We Were Young has created a ton of buzz online with its nostalgic lineup.

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio are all set to perform, among other popular artists from the 2000s.

Tickets start at $224.99 for general admission. More information can be found on the festival's website whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

