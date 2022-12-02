What's causing car insurance costs to rise and why you're probably not getting the best deal

Car insurance rates are among the bills becoming more expensive amid high inflation. Rates are up between 4-8 percent compared to this time a year ago.

The average driver is now spending nearly $200 or more a month.

Repair costs are also rising due to rising parts costs and a shortage of mechanics. Companies are raising pay to keep trained workers and passing on that cost.

Experts say companies are paying out more to repair even if you got into the same accident as you did two years ago. It costs 15% more to repair now, experts say.

To cut down on car insurance costs, you should shop around, which fewer people are doing.

The Zebra found car insurance shopping dropped 7 percent from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021.

Good drivers could save as much as $150 a month by switching from the most expensive insurer to the least expensive in their state, according to Nerd Wallet.

The Consumer Federation of America learned that eight of the largest insurers paid their top executives a combined nearly $200 million between 2020 and 2021.

Each state has oversight and rules around insurance company profits.