What numbers give you the best chance to win Mega Millions' $1.28 billion jackpot

Tonight, someone could become a billionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.28 billion.

It will mark the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third largest in US history. Officials upped the jackpot on Friday from $1.1 billion.

The largest jackpot in US history came in 2016 when three people split an over $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot.

Sure, the odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million, but there might be ways of improving your chances of winning the entire jackpot.

According to USA Mega, since Oct. 31, 2017, No. 17 has been the most-drawn number, followed by Nos. 10, 14 and 31. These numbers have been picked in over 9% of drawings over the last five years.

No. 51 is the least-picked number, having only been drawn 4.24% of the time.

No. 7 has been hot of late, having been picked in 17 of the last 100 drawings.

Regarding the Mega Ball, No. 22 has been picked the most since October 31, 2017. It has been the Mega Ball 28 times, while No. 7 has been the Mega Ball just 13 times.

If you are hoping to avoid sharing the jackpot, your best bet would be to pick numbers above 31, as many people play anniversaries and birthdays. Mega Millions has 70 white balls and 25 Mega Balls.

The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.