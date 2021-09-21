Walmart to label products that are deemed better for the environment, people

Walmart announced it will take a proactive approach to educate customers about the products it sells.

As part of its new "Built for Better" program, products will be labeled with icons that say "For You" and "For the Planet."

The "For You" products will "meet independent and authoritative standards," Walmart says. They include products that are EWG Verified and made without parabens.

"For the Planet" products will include Energy Star Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Better Cotton Initiative and more, Walmart says.

CBS News reports that the program will start with 2,000 that fall into one of the two categories.

In 2020, Amazon launched a similar initiative. Climate Pledge Friendly helps shoppers discover sustainable products.