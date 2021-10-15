Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Virgin Galactic delaying commercial space travel services

items.[0].image.alt
Andres Leighton/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo the Virgin Galactic rocket plane, with founder Richard Branson and other crew members on board, lands back in Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
Virgin Galactic
Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 19:45:26-04

Virgin Galactic does not plan on sending paying customers to space until the last quarter of 2022.

"Recent material testing returned new data that requires further analysis," the company said in a statement.

CNN reports that the company had planned to begin commercial space flights in the third quarter of 2022.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, successfully reached space in the VSS Unity in July.

The VSS Unity and VMS Eve will receive enhancements and modifications prior to the next test flight, according to the company.

"The enhancement program is designed to further increase margins that will enable improved reliability, durability and reduced maintenance requirements when in commercial service," the company said.

The test flight will include two members of the Italian Air Force, an aerospace engineer and a Virgin Galactic employee, Bloomberg reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku