Viral Trump tweet about the stock market is a fake

If you have been on Facebook or Twitter today, odds are you have seen a tweet from President Donald Trump saying that a sitting president should be "SHOT into the sun" if the Dow loses more than 1,000 points in a day.

"If the Dow Joans ever falls more than 1000 ‘points’ in a Single Day the sitting president should be 'loaded' into a very big cannon and Shot into the sun at TREMENDOUS SPEED! No excuses!"

One problem: The tweet is not real.

The fake tweet claims to have been sent on February 25, 2015, which was several months before Trump announced his candidacy for president.

On Monday, the Dow Jones dropped more than 1,000 points in a single day for the first time in history.

The tweet appears to have originated from Twitter user Shuan Usher, who acknowledged the tweet was fake on Monday.

"Sweet mother of god. Not for one second did I think people would believe that to be genuine," Usher tweeted.

Usher's tweet was retweeted 25,000 times. It has also been shared thousands of times on Facebook.