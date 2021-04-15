Video taken by US Navy pilot appears to show UFO, Pentagon confirms video is real

The Pentagon is confirming that leaked video appearing to show an unknown object flying in the sky is an unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, according to multiple reports.

The grainy video from the U.S. Navy shows a pyramid-shaped object that was spotted by one of their pilots.

In a statement to CNN , the Pentagon said this video clip and other images are part of “ongoing examinations” of UAPs.



Last year, the Department of Defense created a task force to study gathered evidence and improve the agency’s understanding of UAPs. The group is being led by the Department of the Navy.

“The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the department said at the time in a statement .

In April 2020, the department released a few videos showing UAPs. They said at the time they wanted to “clear up any misconceptions” about whether the unclassified footage was real or complete.

It’s real, they said. However, they remain unidentified aerial phenomena, no one is sure what they are.

“The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report. This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing,” the statement issued last year continued.

That group is set to declassify their findings to Congress later this summer.