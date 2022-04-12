Video shows man toss Molotov cocktails at Florida home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at a Fort Pierce home in Florida on Sunday morning, causing a fire and explosion.

Video of the brazen attack was posted on the Fort Pierce Police department's Facebook page.

Police said officers responded to the home and investigators said after the attacker tossed the homemade bomb at the front of a window, he ran to the side of the house and threw another bottle over the roof.

WATCH: Man throws Molotov cocktails at home

Video shows large flames coming from the window of the home after the attack, shortly afterward, the man fled from the scene.

The homeowner's cousin, Juanita Anderson, said there were three people at the home when the attack occurred.

Anderson was sitting across the street when it all happened.

"I heard my cousin screaming that someone was throwing a bomb through her house," Anderson said.

She said her cousin and the two others who were at the home are doing fine.

"I don't know why would that happen or why that did happen," Anderson said. "I hope they don't come back."

Police are calling the attack an isolated incident.

This story was published by Scott Sutton and Briana Nespral of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.