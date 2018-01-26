MONTECITO, Calif. -- Newly released video shows a California Highway Patrol unit being swept away by the mudslides in Montecito.

In the dashcam video, the car is seen driving along the road when suddenly, mud washes over the road, lifts the vehicle off the ground and turns it completely around.

The car eventually regains traction on the road, driving away from the mud.

Later in the video, the patrol unit appears to be parked somewhere when the mud begins flooding in once again and the officer drives away.

Authorities say the officer was shaken by the incident but was uninjured.