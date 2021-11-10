Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized due to COVID-19

A vaccinated member of the Minnesota Vikings was hospitalized with COVID-19 complications Tuesday night, the team's coach announced.

Coach Mike Zimmer said the player was taken to the emergency room Tuesday night after having a hard time breathing.

"He's stable now, but it was scary," Zimmer said.

Zimmer did not reveal the name of the player, but ESPN and NFL.com report that it is offensive guard Dakota Dozier.

Zimmer said 29 closed contacts are being tested for the virus, including himself.

ESPN reports that the Vikings have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.