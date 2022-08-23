USDA report shows cost of chicken wings dropped to pre-pandemic levels

As we head into football season, the price of chicken wings is the lowest it's been before the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report released Friday, the cost of the poultry-based product has steadily decreased.

Last May, the cost was $3.25 per pound. In July, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound, which the FDA says is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

According to NBC News, the cost of wings has been able to bounce back because the demand for bone-in chicken wings was at its peak during the pandemic, so restaurants, facing a shortage switched to boneless wings.

It seems no one can stop eating the tasty snack.

The USDA said in its report that the number of wings in cold storage increased for the second month and was at its highest since June 2018.

Chicken wings aren't the only popular food items in high demand.

According to a study from the National Chicken Council, 37% of those surveyed said they plan to eat more chicken over the next year, CNN reported.

The study showed that less than half of that said the same about beef and pork, the news outlet reported.