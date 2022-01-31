Upstate DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo

An upstate New York district attorney says he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday become the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor.

Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin says that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.

Cuomo resigned as New York governor in 2021, weeks after a report from the state attorney general found several instances in which Cuomo touched women inappropriately or sexually harassed them.

That report also claimed Cuomo fostered a hostile work environment for his staff.

Despite resigning, Cuomo has denied claims of sexual harassment.