Two killed, two wounded in shooting at Alabama fire hydrant factory; shooter also dead

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.— Police in Alabama say a worker who killed two people and wounded two more at a fire hydrant factory has been found dead.

Gunfire broke out early Tuesday at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Police Chief Jamie Smith says the suspect apparently killed himself.

Smith said it happened at about 2:30 a.m. local time. He added that it's unknown what prompted the shooting.

WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Alabama reports that the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Guntersville, Alabama — a town located about 15 miles away from the plant.

The factory has more than 400 workers, giving the town its nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”