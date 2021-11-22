Two Fox contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Fox News Channel contributors have quit, saying “irresponsible” voices have drowned out the responsible on the network.

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who put out a newsletter called The Dispatch, have both been occasional analysts at Fox since 2009.

They cited Tucker Carlson's “Patriot Purge” documentary on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as the last straw for them.

They said some of Fox's opinion hosts have “amplified the false claims and bizarre narratives” of former President Donald Trump and offered some of their own.

Fox did not have any comment on their claims.

Carlson told The New York Times that their departure was great news.