Port Washington farmer able to expand his business by $120K thanks to federal grant

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A new federal grant program is helping local farmers promote their goods.

Ed and Peggy Callahan of Dream Apple Farm in Port Washington are one of those to receive the Value Added Producer U.S.D.A. Grant. After they applied, they were awarded $49,500 to build out a bakery that will open soon in Port Washington.

TMJ4 News The Callahan's DreamPort Harvest Market is set to open downtown Port Washington sometime in May.

Peggy says none of this would have been possible without the grant money. “Because of the labor," she said.

TMJ4 News The Callahan's showed us the new bakery items that will be available at their new store, including this yummy mini apple pie.

The U.S.D.A. projects that this grant will help the Callahan’s reach 1,700 more customers and increase their revenue by about $127,000.

Wisconsin’s U.S.D.A. Rural Development Director Julie Lassa hopes more farmers in Southeast Wisconsin will find ways to use the grant money, such as exploring a new product or expansion ideas. “They’re really going to be able to expand their customer reach to increase the number of products they have and then increase their revenue," said Lassa.

The U.S.D.A. grant application window is open for Wisconsin farmers through next April. Click here to learn more.

