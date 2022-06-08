'Music changed my life': Milwaukee music artist creates free music camp

Watch this report Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — In our Two Americas series, we look at different sides of our country - the America you may know and the one you might not. This time, we focus on a different way to get children interested in learning and help build their self-esteem.

A Milwaukee recording artist is doing just that, by offering a free one-day music camp this summer.

Right at 11-year-old Damon McCoy's side is his mentor Chris Crain. Damon says they met at Crain's music camp last year and learned a lot. "How you practice is how you perform," said Damon.

Crain hopes Damon is one of at least 50 children who will come to this year's music camp he is hosting.

Chris Crain

The Milwaukee recording artist has made 10 albums and is performing all around the country this summer. He is still making time to give back. "Music changed my life and was the thing that gave me confidence. It helped me face the day," said Crain.

Crain wants to give that very thing to children in Milwaukee as well. Studies show it makes a huge difference. In fact, a study from the National Association for Music Education shows students do better in school when music programs are available. The study says schools with music programs have an estimated 90.2% graduation rate compared to schools without music education, which is about 72.9%.

Up to 50 children and teenagers can sign up for the day-long program next month. Crain says none of them will have to pay a dime. "I don't think kids should have to pay for opportunities for something that could change their lives," said Crain.

This includes learning to perform on stage, write music and play musical instruments.

Damon cannot wait for you to join him for the camp's second year. "To meet new people, meet people who have the same passion for music like me," he said.

The day-long music camp is happening Saturday, July 9 in Milwaukee for children age six to 16 years old. Click here to learn more.

