NewsNationalTwo Americas Actions Facebook Tweet Email How the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted food and faith By: Matt Pearl Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 22, 2022 and last updated 2022-09-22 12:27:02-04 Report a typo Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox. now signed up to receive the Morning Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Help us donate books to local children in need