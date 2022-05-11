TSA ready to deploy screening agents to busy airports during summer travel season

As the summer travel season approaches, the Transportation Security Administration is adding more screening agents to ease security traffic.

TSA chief David Pekoske said nearly 1,000 agents have volunteered to be sent to other airports if needed.

Volunteers will be deployed to other airports during times when TSA predicts wait times at standard checkpoints will be 30 minutes or more, and wait times at PreCheck lines will be at least 10 minutes.

The agency will deploy workers from the least crowded airports.

The TSA expects “passenger volumes that will match and may occasionally exceed those of 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began.”

The agency currently has 47,000 screening agents across the country.