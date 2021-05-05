Trump launches new website 'From the desk of Donald J. Trump'

Former President Donald Trump has launched his own online platform.

The new website is called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." It will allow the former president to communicate with his followers without interacting with them.

The new site features newly written statements from the ex-president.

It also includes a camera feature that'll allow Trump to make video statements.

"President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," said Trump spokesman Jason Miller on Twitter. "We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

News of the launch comes as Facebook decides whether to lift its ban on Donald Trump, which is supposed to happen on Wednesday.

Fox News first reported the new Trump website.