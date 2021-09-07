Watch
Trudeau hit by gravel, says it won't stop how he campaigns

Frederic Sierakowski/AP
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Puurs, Belgium, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Frederic Sierakowski, Pool via AP)
Posted at 6:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:41:43-04

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won't alter how he campaigns after he and others were hit by gravel thrown by an anti-vaccine protester during the campaign this week.

Trudeau has faced increasingly hostile protests by what he calls "Anti-Vax mobs" ahead of the Sept. 20 election.

During a campaign stop in London, Ontario, on Monday, Trudeau and some journalists were hit by gravel thrown by a protester as he boarded his campaign bus.

According to the Washington Post, Trudeau said the gravel might have grazed his shoulder.

Trudeau says Canadians are proud of the fact that Canada is not like the United States, and he won't change.

According to the Associated Press, Trudeau called for the election last month, but recent polls show that he could lose power to Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole.

Trudeau has faced heavy opposition as of late after he announced that all federal civil servants and all domestic air or train passengers must be vaccinated, the Post reported.

Last month, a campaign event scheduled in Bolton, Ontario had to be canceled due to security concerns, the AP reported.

