Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh's old timeslot

NEW YORK (AP) — Premiere Radio Networks says it is teaming Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in the early afternoon time slot where the company syndicated Rush Limbaugh's program.

Travis has been host of the Fox Sports Radio morning program “Outkick the Coverage.” Sexton, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism expert, has had his own Premiere show.

Since Limbaugh's death on Feb. 17, the company has aired guest hosts and archival footage of the late entertainer.

Dan Bongino and Dana Loesch are two conservative personalities that have moved aggressively to claim Limbaugh's old audience weekdays at noon.