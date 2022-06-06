‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle faces money laundering charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday.

FBI agents arrested him Friday and he was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The charges against him were expected to be formally announced during a court proceeding Monday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina.

The person familiar with the matter says the charges relate to allegations of money laundering.

Antle, 62, has been a controversial figure among animal rights advocates who have accused the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari of mistreating lions and other wildlife.

Antle also faces two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy in Virginia, as well as more than a dozen misdemeanor charges accusing him of conspiring to violate the Endangered Species Act.

Those charges will go to trial next month.

On top of those charges, Antle has violations stemming as far back as 1989, from the USDA accusing him of mistreating animals.

The Myrtle Beach Safari was featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”