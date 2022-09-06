Tiffany Haddish speaks out after child sex abuse allegations

Tiffany Haddish says she regrets taking part in a sketch that is at the center of child sex abuse allegations.

Haddish and comedian Aries Spears are being sued for allegedly forcing two minors to perform in sexually suggestive skits in 2013 and 2014.

In reference to one of the skits, Hadish said on Instagram that while it was intended to be comedic, "it wasn't funny at all."

"I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," Haddish said.

According to CNN, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, the children were 14 and 7 when the videos were recorded.

An attorney for Haddish told CNN that the plaintiff's mother has been trying to assert "bogus claims" for years.

An attorney for Spears claimed this is a "shakedown," according to a statement sent to CNN.