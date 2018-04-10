Thousands of Virginia drivers fined for driving too slowly

Thousands of drivers in Virginia have been fined since a new law last year began issuing $100 tickets for driving too slow.

According to WTOP radio, from July 1 to April 3, more than 16,000 citations were issued for slow driving violations. These include not keeping up with the normal speed of traffic and failing to drive on the right half of the highway except when overtaking and passing another car.

Other states including Oregon and Oklahoma are trying to pass similar measures. Current Wisconsin law regarding slow driving states:

No person shall drive a motor vehicle at a speed so slow as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or is necessary to comply with the law.

Do you think enforcing a similar fine in Wisconsin help reduce traffic and increase road safety?

