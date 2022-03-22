The Eiffel Tower just got 20 feet taller

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has grown by six meters (nearly 20 feet) after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France’s most iconic landmark.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. Two workers were seen lowing the antenna down and putting it into place.

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

He said "decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology.”

The Eiffel Tower grew from 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall to 330 meters (1,083 feet) now.