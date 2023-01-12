'The Chasing M’s Foundation' Charitable Fund established to manage donations to Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On January 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

In response to his injury, fans from all over began donating to "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" GoFundMe which was initially established to support a toy drive for his community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation.

As of January 11, the GoFundMe has surpassed $8.7 million.

In response to the outpouring of support, Hamlin's family announced the formal creation of "The Chasing M’s Foundation" Charitable Fund. Established in partnership with The Giving Back Fund, it will "facilitate the receipt, processing, and allocation of donations to Damar’s philanthropic programs as a 501(c)(3) verified nonprofit organization," a release says.

Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo on January 9 and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."

On January 11, Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and the Bills said he would continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so in the following ways:

TEXT-TO-DONATE:

Text “GIVEFOR3” to 44-321

ON-LINE:

"The Chasing M’s Foundation" Charitable Fund

BY MAIL:

The Chasing M’s Foundation Charitable Fund

℅ The Giving Back Fund

5101 Santa Monica Blvd - Suite 8, PMB 137

Los Angeles, CA 90029

This article was written by Anthony Reyes for WKBW.